Pateros Superintendent, Lois Davies, Is Leaving Post After 10 Years With District

Next fall, Pateros students will start their school year with a new leader at the helm.

Dr. Lois Davies, Superintendent of the Pateros School District since 2008, has given notice that her last day as superintendent will be the last day of the current school year.

Davies began her career as a teacher, librarian and technology director, she then served as an academic coach at the North Central Education Service District. Afterward, she became an administrative coach for Superintendents and Principals while working for the State Office of the Superintendent of Public Instruction and Washington State Leadership Academy.

Last year, Lois had the privilege of serving as the President of the Washington Association of School Administrators.

In a letter to to the school board and staff members on Wednesday, Davies wrote: “My ten-year journey in this role has been rich and rewarding. There is much to celebrate and remember. It has been an honor and a privilege to serve in a district and community where supporting kids and building our future is a priority. Together, we have walked through many celebrations, tragedies and challenges.”

A press release from the Pateros School Board says they are working with the North Central Education Service District as they consider how to move forward to fill the superintendent vacancy adding that the school board wishes Dr. Davies well in her new endeavor.

Davies’ last day on the job coincides with her current contract, which expires June 30.