Pateros Subsidized Housing at Risk

A number of families in Pateros are at risk of losing their housing, and agencies are at work to try to keep them in their homes. Gene Dowers, the executive director of the Pateros-Brewster Resource Center, says two complexes are undergoing change:

Dowers says they’re working with the Housing Authority of Okanogan County to purchase both properties – which are the only subsidized housing in the area – and keep them as subsidized housing:

Dowers says the current owners of the properties are honoring the continue to allow folks to pay the rent they’ve been paying through then end of their contract, which could run anywhere from one month to eleven months, so Dowers says the owners aren’t looking to kick anyone out. There are sixteen renters, which run from a family of five to a couple of single people: