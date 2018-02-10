Pateros SB Approves Practice Facility Go-Ahead

More than a week ago, the Pateros School Board toured a property near Pateros High School they were considering for a practice facility. The board had their regular meeting on Monday night, and according to Superintendent Greg Goodnight, the board liked what they saw:

Asking price for what is called the Carlson property is 1-point-3 million dollars, but Goodnight says he and the board know the final price tag will go well beyond that for turning it into a working facility. Plus there is hope for more than agymnasium out of the deal:

The reason for the practice gym is to hold practices for varsity and j-v teams concurrently rather than consecutively, which means kids could get home at earlier times.