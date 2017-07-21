Pateros Moves Forward With Water Reservoir And Water Well Projects

At their meeting on Monday, the Pateros City Council awarded their reservoir and water well project to Tapani, Inc. out of Battle Ground, Washington.

Jord Wilson, Pateros City Administrator, says that means the project will continue moving forward…

072017 Pateros Water Projects 1 :32 “…on the two wells.”

The push for new wells and reservoir comes from a combination of the current system being aged, coupled with damage caused from the 2014 Carlton Complex Fire…

072017 Pateros Water Projects 2 :28 “…and distribution lines.”

The Carlton Complex Fires began on July 14th, 2014 as four separate lightning-caused fires in the Methow Valley, which merged into one big fire exactly 3 years ago today- on July 20, 2014.

Due to hot weather and windy conditions, the fire grew significantly and rapidly overtook the town of Pateros and eventually burned more than 250,000 acres.

The Carlton Complex remains the largest wildfire in Washington State’s recorded history.

Three years later, Wilson says, thanks, in part, to grant funding, work on the new water reservoir and wells are gearing up to begin…

072017 Pateros Water Projects 3 :21 “…for the new water system.”