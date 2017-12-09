Pateros-Brewster Community Resource Center Holding Pig Roast Fundraiser This Weekend

The Pateros-Brewster Community Resource Center is hosting a fundraiser pig roast this weekend, during the Chelan Ridge Hawk Migration Festival.

Gene Dowers, Executive Directer of the Pateros-Brewster Community Resource Center says the fundraiser will be held at Memorial Park…

Dowers says the Resource Office was started shortly after the 2014 wildfire season…

This weekend’s Hawk Migration Festival is a free family event that will include a raptor demonstration and trips to Chelan Ridge Migration site and Wells Wildlife Area.

And, don’t forget the Pateros-Brewster Community Resource Center funraiser pig roast…

