Park Closure

REMINDER: chelan falls powerhouse park TO CLOSE ON JULY 30

Walkway repairs and bathroom updates at other Chelan Valley parks also planned

Chelan PUD wants to remind park visitors that repairing shoreline erosion will require

closing Chelan Falls Powerhouse Park for about 10 weeks to restore and improve

riverbank stability. The closure will start Monday July 30 and run through Oct. 26.

Park users are encouraged to visit other nearby PUD parks during that time. They are:

· Chelan Falls Park and Boat Launch

· Beebe Bridge Park and Boat Launch

· Chelan Riverwalk Park and Boat Launch

The work at Powerhouse Park will preserve the park shoreline today and for future

generations. Fishing below the powerhouse from paddle-powered boats is allowed

during the park closure.

Before the closure, park visitors may see a contract crew repairing cracked walkways

and sealing the asphalt. Please watch for signs and follow the arrows to get around the

work.

Also, visitors to other PUD parks in the Chelan area will see asphalt repair and

bathroom updates starting today. There will be portable restrooms to use during the day

and the restrooms will be open in the evenings. A contractor is installing new partitions.

New partitions in the restrooms at Beebe Bridge Park will be installed after Labor Day

when there are fewer campers.