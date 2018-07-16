[7/16/18] Park Closure
REMINDER: chelan falls powerhouse park TO CLOSE ON JULY 30
Walkway repairs and bathroom updates at other Chelan Valley parks also planned
Chelan PUD wants to remind park visitors that repairing shoreline erosion will require
closing Chelan Falls Powerhouse Park for about 10 weeks to restore and improve
riverbank stability. The closure will start Monday July 30 and run through Oct. 26.
Park users are encouraged to visit other nearby PUD parks during that time. They are:
· Chelan Falls Park and Boat Launch
· Beebe Bridge Park and Boat Launch
· Chelan Riverwalk Park and Boat Launch
The work at Powerhouse Park will preserve the park shoreline today and for future
generations. Fishing below the powerhouse from paddle-powered boats is allowed
during the park closure.
Before the closure, park visitors may see a contract crew repairing cracked walkways
and sealing the asphalt. Please watch for signs and follow the arrows to get around the
work.
Also, visitors to other PUD parks in the Chelan area will see asphalt repair and
bathroom updates starting today. There will be portable restrooms to use during the day
and the restrooms will be open in the evenings. A contractor is installing new partitions.
New partitions in the restrooms at Beebe Bridge Park will be installed after Labor Day
when there are fewer campers.