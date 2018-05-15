Pair Of Chelan High School Students Show School Spirit By Constructing A “C”

Two Chelan High School Students, Santiago Jimenez and Jose Torres, took it upon themselves to design and construct a “C” to show their school pride at Chelan High School. The “C” is located on the corner of Webster St. and Farnham right before you cross the new bridge. Santiago and Jose also want especially thank Nick Lysiak who helped them them with pouring the concrete, Chris Hughbanks and the folks @ Chelan Concrete who helped with supplying the concrete, and Tyler Dublin @ Irish Iron who help with the welding. Also thanks to Mr. Wilson and Mr. Carpenter for all their support throughout this project.