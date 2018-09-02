Pair Of Chelan County Healthcare Providers Have Credentials Suspended

The Washington State Department of Health has taken disciplinary actions against a pair of Chelan County Healthcare providers.

DOH works with boards, commissions and advisory committees to set licensing standards for more than 80 healthcare professions, including doctors, nurses and counselors.

In January, the Pharmacy Commission entered an agreement with Pharmacy Assistant with Jodi Lee Congdon that indefinitely suspends her credentials.

Congdon was observed removing a patient’s controlled substance prescription from the pharmacy where she works, and returning shortly thereafter without it.

In 2017 she was also convicted of unlicensed practice of a profession.

In January of 2018, the nursing assistant program charged Registered Nursing Assistant Jorge Rosales with unprofessional conduct and immediately suspended his credentials.

Rosales didn’t give necessary anti seizure medication to an assisted living facility resident in his care. As a result, that resident had a seizure, fell and was injured.

The State Department of Social and Health Services found that Rosales neglected a vulnerable adult and can’t be employed in caring for, or having unsupervised access to vulnerable adults.

Information about healthcare providers is available on the Department of Health Agency website at: www.doh.wa.gov.

Click on “look up a healthcare provider license” in the how do I section.



The information is also available by calling 360-236-4700.