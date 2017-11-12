Pair Of Bridgeport Residents Arrested After Ramming Patrol Car And Fleeing From Deputies

On 12/10/17 at 1:56 AM, a Douglas County Deputy on routine patrol spotted a vehicle driving recklessly on Tacoma St. and 21st in Bridgeport. The Deputy turned on his emergency lights and siren, but the car sped away. The car ran six stop signs as the Deputy pursued. The suspect vehicle drove into the PUD parking lot. When the Deputy pulled in behind vehicle, the driver put the car in reverse and rammed the patrol car. The pursuit continued. The suspect vehicle had a flat tire and eventually was forced off the road. She resisted arrest. The vehicle was found to be stolen from Bridgeport on 12/08/17. The female driver, 24 year old Yvon Lopez-Flores of Bridgeport, was arrested for a possession of a stolen vehicle, felony eluding, and DUI. There was a passenger, 20 year old Christopher Rodriguez of Bridgeport, who was arrested for a DOC warrant. The criminals were booked into the Okanogan County Jail without further incident. There were no injuries.