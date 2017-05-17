[5/17/17] Pair Of 6 Hour Power Outages Planned For Okanogan County PUD – First One Is Tonight
Posted in Public Utility
OKANOGAN COUNTY, Wash. –
The Okanogan County Public Utility District has planned two separate 6 1/4 hour power outages to make connections to the new Pateros-Twisp transmission line and replace poles from the Carlton fire.
The first power outage is Wednesday, May 17th at 11:45 p.m. and will last until 6:00 a.m. Thursday morning.
The second outage begins Monday, May 22nd at 11:45 p.m. and lasts until 6:00 a.m. Tuesday morning.
The outages will affect customers of the Okanogan PUD customers in the following areas:
- All Okanogan PUD customers residing in Pateros
- Hwy 153 from Pateros to 1.5 miles South of Carlton
- Hwy 97 South from Pateros
- Alta Lake area
- Hwy 97 North from Pateros to 1.5 miles North of Pateros
Residents using medical equipment requiring electrical power will need to make provisions for these 6 1/4 hour power outages.