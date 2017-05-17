[5/17/17] Pair Of 6 Hour Power Outages Planned For Okanogan County PUD – First One Is Tonight

Posted in Public Utility

OKANOGAN COUNTY, Wash. –

The Okanogan County Public Utility District has planned two separate 6 1/4 hour power outages to make connections to the new Pateros-Twisp transmission line and replace poles from the Carlton fire. 

The first power outage is Wednesday, May 17th at 11:45 p.m. and will last until 6:00 a.m. Thursday morning. 

The second outage begins Monday, May 22nd at 11:45 p.m. and lasts until 6:00 a.m. Tuesday morning. 

The outages will affect customers of the Okanogan PUD customers in the following areas:

  • All Okanogan PUD customers residing in Pateros
  • Hwy 153 from Pateros to 1.5 miles South of Carlton
  • Hwy 97 South from Pateros
  • Alta Lake area
  • Hwy 97 North from Pateros to 1.5 miles North of Pateros

Residents using medical equipment requiring electrical power will need to make provisions for these 6 1/4 hour power outages. 