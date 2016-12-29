Pair From Quincy Jailed For Stolen Property, Including Vehicle

Two suspects are in jail after a burglary investigation on December 27th led Grant County Sherriff’s Office and Quincy Police Department to the 8500 block of SR 281 north where they recovered a significant amount of stolen property from recent residential and business burglaries.

Daniel Amaya, age 42, of Quincy, was arrested and charged with possession of stolen property in the first degree, two counts of possession of stolen property in the second degree, and possession of a stolen vehicle.

Also arrested was Quincy resident Amanda Alcala, age 36, and charged with possession of stolen property in the first degree.

Some of the property was identified by one of the victims from a residential burglary in Quincy, while a motorcycle, also reported stolen in another burglary, was located at the crime scene. The investigation also yielded items reportedly stolen from construction site.

Sheriff Tom Jones said, “The suspects have been a source of frustration for area residents, farmers, and businesses for some time now. I personally attended the first of two arraignments yesterday and will attend the next one in order to help impress the need to keep them both behind bars.”