Pair Arrested New Year’s Eve Near Omak After High Speed Chase On Dirt Roads

A Tonasket driver and his female passenger spent the new year’s behind bars after making a poor decision New Years Eve.

According to the official report- a Washington State Patrol trooper attempted to stop a vehicle Sunday afternoon for failing to stop at a stop sign 2 miles south of Omak.

The driver, later identified as 27 year old Casey Nicholson, of Tonasket, fled on a dirt road with speeds up to 100 miles per hour.

The vehicle failed to stop at another stop sign on Edwards Road and turned on to SR 155 southbound, struck a stop sign at Omak Mountain Road and came to a stop.



The two occupants attempted to flee on foot before being taken into custody by Omak Police and Washington State Patrol.

The driver, Casey Nicholson was charged with felony eluding, trespassing, resisting arrest and obstruction.

His passenger, 23 year old Cassandra Orlando, of Spokane, was charged with criminal impersonation, resisting arrest and obstruction.

Quite the way to ring in the new year–