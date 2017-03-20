Paid Parking Coming To Chelan This Year In Several Lots

Chelan City Council approved a resolution at their meeting this week that will bring additional paid parking lots to the city…

That’s Chelan Mayor, Mike Cooney, who says the idea behind implementing paid parking is, in part, to help pay for the maintenance…

The city owned parking lot on Johnson Avenue will see paid parking next year.

Part of council’s reasoning for that, Cooney adds, was to avoid becoming a park and ride lot, as well as re-couping costs…

The City of Chelan purchased the Johnson Ave parking lot from Chelan County PUD in September 2014 for $800,000.