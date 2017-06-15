Overnight Delays Scheduled For Thursday Night- Depending On Weather

The weather forecast, which calls for rain overnight tonight, could hamper efforts to complete striping on the Chelan -Manson Highway.

Following completion 10 days ago of the paving process, Washington State Department of Transportation sub contractors have been working on installing plastic markings at the crosswalks and intersections and are now scheduled to begin the striping process from Chelan to Manson. However, they can’t do that in the rain.

Should the weather allow the striping to get underway, you can expect up to 20 minute delays overnight from 7pm tonight until 6 am Friday morning. Again, that is weather dependent.

Work on SR 150 Roundabout project west of downtown Chelan continues rain or shine.

Expect up to 20 minute delays with flagger controlled traffic 6AM – 6PM Thursday and Friday of this week.