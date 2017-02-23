Orondo Farm Shop Burns To Ground In Early Morning Fire

Orondo Fire, East Wenatchee Fire and Ballard Ambulance responded to the report of a structure fire on Higgins Loop just before 4:30 this morning. First units arriving found a fully engulfed farm shop burning with equipment, tractors and hay. Fire crews efforts were to contain the fire to the building of origin and were able to save a bordering machine shed and alfalfa hay stack located five feet distant. The fire was discovered by local residents that woke to the smell of smokes, investigated, and found the building heavily involved in fire.

There were 14 firefighters and seven fire apparatus on scene. This included three engines and four tenders that were used to ferry water to the fire. There were no injuries. One horse resided directly being the building was moved to safety uninjured. There was approximately $200,000 in damage including the building, tractors and equipment.

Higgins Loop Road is in the Brays area of Orondo, 2 miles east of Sun Cove.