Only 30 spots & Xitlali Cruz has one of them

Chelan High School freshmen Xitlali Cruz has earned one of only 30 available spots in a prestigious Stanford summer computer science program! Xitlali is the daughter of Jose and Rosa Cruz.

AI4ALL is a three-week residential program for young women in grade 9 that aims to increase gender diversity in computer science.

More details on the program are attached or available via this link: http://ai4all.stanford.edu/