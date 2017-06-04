One Way Bridge Decision Could Be Up For Vote By Chelan City Council Next Week

At their last meeting, the Chelan City Council heard an Administrative Report on the potential One-Way Woodin Avenue Bridge- and Chelan Mayor, Mike Cooney, says that issue will be up for action at the next Chelan City Council Meeting…

No action was taken on the One-Way Bridge issue. That is expected to take place at the next Chelan City Council meeting, scheduled for Tuesday, April 11th.

Council did take action on a few agenda items- including the approval of a newly established Moratorium…

Chelan City Council meets the second and fourth Tuesday of each month, making their next meeting Tuesday, April 11th at 6PM in Chelan City Hall Council Chambers.