One Stop Shopping For Scholarships Available Through Community Foundation Of NCW

Scholarships are now open through the Community Foundation of North Central Washington, and although they are primarily geared toward graduating seniors heading to college– there is also a wide array available for others seeking to continue their higher education.

Erika Orsulak (orsa-lack) is the Director of Education Programs at the Community Foundation.

She says there are more than 100 scholarships available, most of which are for students in Chelan, Douglas and Okanogan Counties…

Erika says the Foundation has been facilitating these scholarships for years, and the program continues to grow…

Mark Spurgeon serves on the Community Foundation of North Central Washington Board of Trustees and tells us they recruit more than 250 community volunteers to help with the scholarship selection process…

Mark serves as a scholarship presenter and says it’s an experience he looks forward to each year…

Erika says applying for the Community Foundation scholarships is quick and easy…

Learn more and find scholarship applications at the Community Foundation of North Central Washington’s website that’s: CFNCW.ORG –

The deadline for those applications is March 1st.