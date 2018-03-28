One Of Those March Days: Where The Sun Shines And The Wind Blows Cold

GOLF:

Chelan hosted Omak today for the first league match of the season. Weather turned out great for March, and the predicted winds stayed fairly calm with just a few breezes throughout the match.

With very li ttle “course-time” under their belts, Chelan’s boys turned in some great scores for this early season match. Leading the way with honors were co-medalists Miles Grossberg (Chelan, freshman) with a 48-38 for an 86, and also with an 86 was Corbin Morley (Chelan, senior) with 47-39. The team score for the boys was a 386 (Omak did not have enough boys for a team score).

For the girls, Chelan senior Emily Christenson took medalist honors with a 53-56 for a 109. She continues to improve each time out; the other Chelan girls struggled a bit, but nothing unexpected for this early in the season. The Chelan girls had a team score of 483 (Omak did not post a girls’ team score).

This Thursday takes them to a non-league matchup with Quincy on their home course of Colockum Ridge GC, then a break from the action for Easter/spring break.

TENNIS: Chelan @ Cascade, the CTL opener for both squads

That was a cold and windy night, and they played a ton of close matches that pushed their timeline to the brink of darkness.

Girls: Chelan 4, Cascade 1

#1 Singles: Emma McLaren (Ch) def Megan Evans 6-1, 6-0

#2 Singles: Sydney Hawkins (Ch) def Kolby Hunt 6-4, 6-7(4-7), 7-6 (9-7) <This match was the highlight of the evening on the girls side, and finished with a dramatic tie-breaker.>

#3 Singles: Maddie Vandel (Casc) def Katelyn Deal 6-3, 6-2

#1 Doubles: Sierra Rothlisberger/Madeline Peebles (Ch) def Carmen Herrera/Dorothy Espinosa 6-0, 6-0

#2 Doubles: Elle Rothlisberger/Bella Gatzemeier (Ch) def Stella Johnson/Marie Dickinson 6-1, 7-5

The Chelan girls improve to 4-0 overall, 1-0 in league.

Boys: Cascade 3, Chelan 2

#1 Singles: Micah Larson (Ch) def Finn Johnson 6-2, 6-3

#2 Singles: Dylan ? (Casc) def Wyatt Habich 3-6, 7-5, 6-4

#3 Singles: Sam Keziah (Casc) def Tobin Wier 2-6, 7-5, 6-4

#1 Doubles: Giovanni Luchesi/Arthur Drake (Casc) def Alex Gavin/Tyler Higgins 6-4, 2-6, 7-6 (7-5)

#2 Doubles: Eli Phelps/Steven Williams (Che) def Dickinson/? 6-1, 6-0

The Cascade boys came up big in the close matches, winning each of the trio of tight three-setters that were played.

The Chelan boys move to 4-1 overall, and 0-1 in league

Next up: Chelan vs Quincy after spring break on Mon, Apr 9