One Killed In Motorcycle Accident On Twisp Carlton Road

On 08/14/2017, at around 7:10 PM Deputies and emergency personnel responded to a motorcycle accident near 887 Twisp-Carlton RD. When they arrived at the scene they found the motorcycle, Honda ST1300 and the rider, Kurt A. Carlson, 42 of Mesa Arizona in the river.

Carlson had been riding with two other motorcycles and apparently got separated. When the other two riders noticed he was not behind them they turned around and went back to look for him and found the accident.

It appears that Carlson had lost control and left the road went down an embankment and into the river. Unknown what caused Carlson to leave the roadway but no signs of skid marks or any other vehicle was involved in the collision. Carlson was pronounced deceased at the scene.

Carlson was a Police Officer with the Mesa Police Department in Mesa Arizona. He was in Washington riding with two friends when the accident occurred. The Mesa Police Department was contacted last night and they advised they would be notifying Carlson’s family.

The accident is under investigation by the Okanogan County Sheriff’s Office and Coroner Dave Rodriguez.