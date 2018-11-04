On a day that started out dark & rainy, Chelan came away with team victories

The weather cleared in afternoon and evening for a beautiful day of golf. Chelan hosted league rival Okanogan and came away with team victories for both the girls (uncontested) and boys teams.

For the girls (Okanogan did not have any girls), freshman Katie Rainville bested her teammates for medalist honors, turning in a 111 score (53/58) and narrowly coming out ahead of fellow teammate Kaylin Boykin (soph) by one stroke (55/57). Katie continues to show great improvements and will definitely be vying for top position on the team in the near future. The other girls struggled a bit today, but Coach hopes and expect a much better day on Thursday when they will have to do better to compete with Cascade’s girls team.

On the boys side, in what could have been a tight battle, Chelan turned in a 391 to Okanogan’s 437, with medalist honors going to Chelan freshman Miles Grossberg with an 84 (42/42) for the day.

Okanogan had 3 returning guys in the top 10 at districts last year, so Coach Einspahr, thinks they could be a top contender for district champs this year, but was happy that they came out on top this time around, even with some less-than-spectacular scores for the team coming off spring break week.

This Thursday they will be hosting league rival Cascade who has both one of the top boys and girls golf teams in our league this year.