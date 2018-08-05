Old Mill Park Boat Launch Opening Ahead Of Schedule After Repaving Project

MANSON, WA – Repaving the lower parking lot at Old Mill Park will finish ahead of schedule allowing Chelan County PUD to reopen the popular boat launch to the public on Thursday morning, May 10.

Construction Manager Tyler Sellers said the work was finished ahead of schedule and within budget even with the need for additional repairs on the storm drains. Construction started April 2 and had been estimated to finish by May 18.

The project included removing 18 maple trees from planting strips in the parking lot. PUD planners are working with an arborist to choose a variety better suited to conditions and plant them in the fall.

Central Washington Asphalt, Moses Lake, successfully completed the work under the $280,000 contract.

Manson Parks and Recreation operates the Old Mill Park for Chelan County PUD.