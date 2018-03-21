Old Mill Bay Boat Launch In Manson Set To Close For Six Weeks For Repaving

On April 2nd, Chelan County PUD plans to close the Old Mill Bay Boat Launch, in Manson, for about six weeks…

That’s Tyler Sellars, Construction Manager with Chelan County PUD. He says the PUD fully recognizes the inconvenience of closing the boat launch…

You may recall the closure was originally scheduled for last fall…

Central Washington Asphalt of Moses Lake has the contract for the $280 thousand repaving project, which should be wrapped up by the end of May…

Tyler said there are a couple of other options for launching your boat in Lake Chelan this spring…

To follow the repaving project at the Old Mill Park in Manson, including closure updates, visit them online at chelanpud.org- or check them out on facebook.