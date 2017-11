Oklahoma Gulch Road Near Entiat Is Closed For Season

Yesterday marked the closure of Oklahoma Gulch Road, near Entiat– something Jill FitzSimmons, with Chelan County Public Works, says happens every year…

111617 Oklahoma Gulch :32 “….through March 15th.”

Again, that seasonal closure is for Oklahoma Gulch Road, near Entiat- and includes snowmobiles. The road is set to be reopened on Mach 15 2018.