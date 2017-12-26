Okanogan Woman Faces Murder Charges After Shooting Husband

An Okanogan woman who allegedly shot her husband in the head about a week ago, is now facing murder charges.

Shortly after midnight, last Wednesday, December 20- Okanogan County Sheriff’s Deputies responded to a report of a shooting in Okanogan. Upon arrival, deputies discovered 47-year old Daniel Allard had been shot by his wife, Sharon. Daniel was transported to Mid Valley Hospital before being airlifted to Sacred Heart Hospital in Spokane.

Daniel had been clinging to life after undergoing surgery on Thursday, but passed away last Saturday.

An investigation of the incident by Okanogan County Sheriff’s Deputies determined there had been an argument between Daniel and Sharon Allard– Daniel had gone downstairs in their home when Sharon called him back upstairs. That’s when he was shot in the head.

Another subject in the house called 911 to report the shooting. Sharon Allard called a short time later to also report the shooting.

The other subject in the residence was not involved in the incident and has been interviewed by detectives. The weapon and the bullet were collected from the scene.

54 year old Sharon Allard is being held in Okanogan County Jail on $750,000 bail. The case is now considered a murder investigation and an autopsy is scheduled for later this week.