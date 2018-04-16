Okanogan PUD Commissioners Give Green Light To Project That Will Restore Power To Enloe Dam

Okanogan PUD Commissioners have authorized their General Manager to sign a $1.8 million contract for Phase 1 of the Enloe Hydro Electric Project.

At the conclusion of the 6-month design/build contract- the goal would be to move forward with Phase 2 for construction.

The project, when complete, will restore power generation to the Enloe Dam which is located on the Similkameen River near Oroville.

The Enloe Dam and its 3.6 megawatt hydroelectric power plant was constructed in the early 1920’s and supplied power until 1958 when the power plant was shut down due to availability of lower cost electric power from the Bonneville Power Administration.

In 2013, the district received a license from the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission (FERC) to construct a new power plant at the dam. Electric energy generated by the new facility will be delivered to the district’s customers via its existing electric distribution system.

Estimated average annual generation of the licensed project is equivalent to the typical electric energy consumption of about 3600 homes.

Improvements to the public recreation facilities and development of new fish rearing facilities are also part of the project.

You can learn more and follow progress on line at okanoganpud.org