Okanogan Man Arrested After Meth Falls Out Of Hat At Arby’s In Front Of Sheriff’s Sergeant

On March 6, 2018 at about 2:35 PM, Sergeant Gene Davis went to Arby’s in Omak to get some lunch. While waiting for his order he observed two males enter Arby’s and walk up to the counter in front of him to order. One of the males, later identified as Richard J. Marsden, 63 of Okanogan, was standing in front of Sergeant Davis.

As they were in line Sergeant Davis noticed that as Marsden was moving around a small clear baggie with a crystalized white powder began to slide out of the back of Marsden’s baseball cap. Sergeant Davis said as more of the baggie appeared he could tell it was crystal methamphetamine.

As the baggie began to fall out of the baseball cap Sergeant Davis took control of the baggie and Marsden. Marsden stated he forgot the methamphetamine was in his baseball cap because he would have used it.

Sergeant Davis took Marsden to his patrol car, went back in and got his lunch to go and then transported Marsden to the Okanogan County Jail where he was booked for Possession of Methamphetamine. A field test was done on the substance and it tested positive for methamphetamine.

Kind of put’s a new twist on fast food restaurants “for here or to go.”