[5/17/18] Okanogan Flooding
Okanogan County – More than 200 first responders from around the state are
continuing efforts to solidify protection of critical infrastructure throughout
Okanogan County against flooding that began last week and is expected to
intensify through this weekend. We want all citizens to be prepared for rivers
rising and take appropriate actions to protect lives and property as necessary.
These efforts are being organized by the Okanogan County Department of
Emergency Management and the Northeast Washington Interagency Incident
Management Team. Crews from the Washington State Department of Natural
Resources and the Washington Conservation Corps are working closely with the
US Army Corps of Engineers, local officials and countless community volunteers
and contractors to assess and strengthen flood protections.
Flooding began last week when warm temperatures melted a record Canadian
snowpack into the Okanogan, Similkameen and Methow rivers and their
tributaries. Incident Commanders are working closely with the National Weather
Service to monitor water levels, which are expected to rise again today and crest
near record levels Sunday afternoon. Residents living near these rivers should
continue to monitor high water levels and be prepared to move to higher ground if
necessary.
There are no current evacuation orders in place at this time. The Okanogan River
remains closed. Red Cross is available to assist affected residents as needed.
Current road closure information can be found online at okanogandem.org
If you haven’t already done so, you can also sign up for emergency alerts, text or
email, at the same website okanogandem.org
Citizens with questions can also call 509 422-7348
Additional information and updates can be found on Facebook at
https://www.facebook.com/Okanogan.County.Emergency.Management.