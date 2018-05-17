Okanogan Flooding

Okanogan County – More than 200 first responders from around the state are

continuing efforts to solidify protection of critical infrastructure throughout

Okanogan County against flooding that began last week and is expected to

intensify through this weekend. We want all citizens to be prepared for rivers

rising and take appropriate actions to protect lives and property as necessary.

These efforts are being organized by the Okanogan County Department of

Emergency Management and the Northeast Washington Interagency Incident

Management Team. Crews from the Washington State Department of Natural

Resources and the Washington Conservation Corps are working closely with the

US Army Corps of Engineers, local officials and countless community volunteers

and contractors to assess and strengthen flood protections.

Flooding began last week when warm temperatures melted a record Canadian

snowpack into the Okanogan, Similkameen and Methow rivers and their

tributaries. Incident Commanders are working closely with the National Weather

Service to monitor water levels, which are expected to rise again today and crest

near record levels Sunday afternoon. Residents living near these rivers should

continue to monitor high water levels and be prepared to move to higher ground if

necessary.

There are no current evacuation orders in place at this time. The Okanogan River

remains closed. Red Cross is available to assist affected residents as needed.

Current road closure information can be found online at okanogandem.org

If you haven’t already done so, you can also sign up for emergency alerts, text or

email, at the same website okanogandem.org

Citizens with questions can also call 509 422-7348

Additional information and updates can be found on Facebook at

https://www.facebook.com/Okanogan.County.Emergency.Management.