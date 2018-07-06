Okanogan County WATV Penalty Proposed

Okanogan County is considering a 500-dollar penalty for illegal riding of wheeled all-terrain vehicles. The penalty would be imposed for riding on a county road that’s not open to WATV’s. And if the rider left the county road and rode in a signed critical area, the penalty would be doubled to one-thousand dollars. The proposed ordinance would apply in unincorporated areas of Okanogan County, and operators of WATVs or off-road vehicles would be required to carry a list of county roads open to them. Comments on the ordinance can be submitted up until the public hearing, but no date for that has been set. More information can be found at the Okanogan County Planning Department’s website and by clicking the box that says “WATV.”