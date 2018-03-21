Okanogan County Sheriff’s Office Investigates Drive By Shooting In Okanogan

At about 10pm Friday night, Okanogan Sheriff Deputies responded to the Blue Mountain Motel in Okanogan in reference to a drive by shooting.

When deputies arrived, they contacted a group standing outside a nearby trailer. Witnesses at the scene reported they heard shots and saw a gray colored four door sedan. One witness said he saw the subject in the vehicle point the gun in his direction and fired one more time before speeding off.



Witnesses said they heard four to six shots in total. Deputies were able to recover several shell casings from the scene, along with a vehicle parked at the scene that had several bullet holes and were able to recover one of those bullets.

Nobody was injured in the incident and it is still under investigation.

Okanogan County Sheriff, Frank Rogers, says law enforcement is very familiar with that address. Over the last several years, Okanogan County Sheriff’s Office has responded to more than 200 complaints at the Blue Mountain Motel and Trailer Court.