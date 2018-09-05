Okanogan County Emergency Management Talks Rivers, Sand Bags And Flood Warnings

The National Weather Service, in Spokane, issued a Flood Warning for the Okanogan River, near Tonasket…

050918 OK County Flood Warning 1 :04 “…by saturday morning.”

That’s Maurice Goodall, with Okanogan County Emergency Management…

050918 OK County Flood Warning 2 1:15 “…that we’re watching.”

Goodall urges residents, particularly those who live in the high water areas, to use extreme caution during this Flood Warning time…

050918 OK County Flood Warning 3 :35 “..whatever it takes.”

And, Goodall adds, that now is a great time to make sure you are signed up for the Emergency Alert System…

050918 OK County Flood Warning 4 :24 “..we’re going to do it.”

Goodall says a little bit of minor flooding is not uncommon for the area – but the forecast is calling for major flooding in some areas…

050918 OK County Flood Warning 5 :45 “…quite a bit of water.”