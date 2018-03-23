Off the field and onto the Golf Course

The Chelan team was finally able to get onto the golf course and off the field at the back of the school. They hosted the Wenatchee JV boys and girls for a 9-hole match, which started out in rain but soon cleared for a nice afternoon on the links.

Taking honors for the boys was Chelan freshman Miles Grossberg, coming in with a 46, followed closely by Wenatchee’s Colin Snyder with a 47. The Wenatchee JV posted a team score of 193 to Chelan’s 229.

For the girls, tied for honors today–Chelan senior Emily Christenson shot a 59 and Wenatchee’s Ashley Turner, who also turned in a 59. All the girls from both teams were fairly closely matched; though the scores weren’t great, Coach Einspahr expects some great improvements for Chelan as they are able to get onto the greens and fairways and get some better practices in. Wenatchee also took the team honors with a 242 to Chelan’s 255.

For the boys, I was very happy to see Miles and Seth Hannu (Chelan soph.) turn in decent scores, but we have a lot of work after that to fill a decent team score.

The top 5 boys will be traveling to the Jack Barnes Invitational this Saturday for a tournament match at Three Lakes Golf Course in Malaga, and the whole team will be competing again next Tuesday the 27th for a home match against league rival Omak, and then traveling Thursday the 29th to Quincy (Colockum Ridge GC) for a non-league match.