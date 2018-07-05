[5/7/18] Now Is Good Time To Register For Master Gardener’s Conference In Wenatchee
Posted in Feature
If you’re like me, you spent some time in your garden over the weekend- which got me thinking about the kupcoming Master Gardeners Conference.
Jennifer Marquis, Coordinator for the Chelan-Douglas Master Gardener Program, says this year, the conference is in Wenatchee, and now is a good time to get yourself registered…
Marquis told KOZI, that it’s a treat to have the conference so close to home- and hopes the venue os flooded with local faces…
The website to register for, or learn more about this fall’s Master Gardener Conference in Wenatchee, is www.sharingourroots.org.
Conference dates are September 26-29.