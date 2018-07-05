Now Is Good Time To Register For Master Gardener’s Conference In Wenatchee

If you’re like me, you spent some time in your garden over the weekend- which got me thinking about the kupcoming Master Gardeners Conference.

Jennifer Marquis, Coordinator for the Chelan-Douglas Master Gardener Program, says this year, the conference is in Wenatchee, and now is a good time to get yourself registered…

Marquis told KOZI, that it’s a treat to have the conference so close to home- and hopes the venue os flooded with local faces…

The website to register for, or learn more about this fall’s Master Gardener Conference in Wenatchee, is www.sharingourroots.org .

Conference dates are September 26-29.