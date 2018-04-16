North Cascades Smokejumper Base Listed As Number One Project Of Significance

The North Cascades Smokejumper Base in Winthrop has been named the number one project of significance in North Central Washington for its benefits to the regional economy and community.

The top ranking project from North Central Washington Economic Development District was cited by broad coalition of elected officials, including Pateros Mayor, Carlene Anders…

County Commissioners, local Mayors, and the area Chamber of Commerce will meet with Regional Forest personnel later this month to identify partners to assist with funding.

Together they hope to raise $5 to $7 million to cover improvements identified in a preliminary project analysis.

Other financial strategies could include selling 19 acres no longer needed at the base.

That meeting is scheduled for Tuesday, April 24th.