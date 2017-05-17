North Cascades Highway Gate Officially Opened Tuesday

With the swing of the gate yesterday morning, SR 20 – North Cascades Highway reopened for the 2017 travel season.

Opening not only provides drivers with another option to cross the cascades, it also connects Skagit and Okanogan Counties.

Jeff Adamson, Spokesman for the state’s Department of Transportation, says now the trick is to keep it open…

1

Adamson adds that those traveling over the North Cascades Highway should be prepared for winter driving…

2

That website: www.wsdot.wa.gov click on North Cascades Highway.