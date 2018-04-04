Nonprofit Summit Slated For May 14 At Campbell’s Resort- Registration Now Open

Registration is now open for next month’s 10th annual Nonprofit Practices Institute Summit at Campbell’s Resort on Lake Chelan.

The day long conference is geared towards nonprofit staff, board, volunteers and anyone interested in learning about and fine tuning best practices for nonprofit work.

The institute is a partnership for the Community Foundation of North Central Washington and the Icicle Fund, established to provide affordable and accessible professional development and training for nonprofit organizations.

The summit is scheduled for 9am to 4pm on Monday, May 14 at Campbell’s Resort. The Registration fee is $25, which includes lunch.

Online registration is required at cfncw.org/npiannualsummit.

Registration deadline is May 7th or maximum capacity- whichever comes first.

The NPI Summit kicks off with a keynote on strategic planing in a changing environment. Several breakout sessions follow, covering various nonprofit subjects including capital campaigns, fund raising, building relationships, board leadership and marketing.

Scholarships are available to attend the summit, awarded on a first come, first serve basis for those who meet the scholarship criteria.

For more information and to view the full agenda visit cfncw.org.