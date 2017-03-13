Nominate A Manson Staff Member For The Annual Blue And White Awards

Know a Manson staff member who has impacted someone’s life and deserves to be recognized?

That’s Manson School Superintendent, Matt Charlton. He’s talking about the upcoming Annual Blue & White Awards…

Nominations are due one week from today; Monday, March 20th.

And, Charlton says, nominating someone is easy…

The Manson School Board will announce the 2016/17 Blue & White Award winners at their March 27 school board meeting.

The website to nominate someone is manson.org.