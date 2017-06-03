No-See-Um Roundabout Project Target Of Defunding Effort In Olympia

The City of Chelan added a last minute agenda item to Tuesday’s workshop after learning of an effort underway in Olympia to defund the No-See-Um roundabout effort.

Just what does that mean, and who is behind that effort? That remains to be seen. At least nobody is talking publicly about it.

The amended agenda for Tuesday’s workshop now includes council considering taking action on a proposed resolution showing their support for the No-See-Um roundabout project.

In 2015, with then Senator Linda Evans-Parlett’s guidance, the Department of Transportation committed $6.5 million for design, acquisition of right of way, and construction of the roundabout at the intersection of State Route 150 and No-See-Um Road.

The project went to bid in January and groundbreaking was scheduled for early April. Millions have already been spent on the project, including $900 thousand by Chelan County PUD to move all those utility lines and poles.

Now, the entire project is in limbo. Stay tuned to KOZI for updates.