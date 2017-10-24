No See Um Roundabout Project Paving Planned For Next Week

You’re going to witness a flurry of activity around the No See Um roundabout project this week as DOT contract crews take advantage of a favorable 10 day weather forecast..

That’s Washington State Department of Transportation Project Engineer, Kevin Walagaorski, who has been keeping a watchful eye on the nearly $7 million project…

Kevin said he has been very pleased with Strider Construction, the DOT contractor, out of Bellingham…

Walagorski said that doesn’t mean there weren’t occasional problems like last Saturday’s heavy rains…

Strider immediately dispatched an emergency road repair team.

Walagorski says to expect 10-20 minute delays the remainder of this week, and into next week when paving gets underway.