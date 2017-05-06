[6/5/17] No See Um Roundabout Construction Work Kicks Back Up Tuesday
WSDOT Construction Update & Advisory for June 5-9
US 97A near Boat Company Sunset Marina Water & Sewer project Smith Excavating will be making connections to the water and sewer mains for new services to Sunset Marina. Work schedule: Monday thru Wednesday 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., Expect short delays with flagger controlled traffic days. Steel plates on the roadway at night.
(SR 150) Chelan to Manson Paving – Central Washington Asphalt crews are making sidewalk and utility adjustments. Work should be complete by the end of June. NIGHTS – Monday thru Thursday, 7 p.m. to 6 a.m., expect up to 20 minute delays with flaggers & pilot car traffic control.
SR 150/ No-See-Um Round About Tuesday through Friday, 6 a.m. to 6 p.m.: SR 150: Expect up to 20 minute delays with flagger controlled traffic for sewer line work in westbound lane and eastbound shoulder widening.
(SR 20) Winthrop Paving–
Central Washington Asphalt crews are repaving the roadway and installing new sidewalk ramps. Work should be complete by late June. : Monday through Thursday 6 a.m. to 6 p.m., expect 10 to 20 minute delays with flaggers.
(SR 281) Pavement Rehabilitation George to Quincy. Monday through Thursday 5:30 a.m. to 6 p.m., expect 10-20 minute delays with flaggers and a pilot car to complete repairs and asphalt patching