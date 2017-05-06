No See Um Roundabout Construction Work Kicks Back Up Tuesday

WSDOT Construction Update & Advisory for June 5-9

US 97A near Boat Company Sunset Marina Water & Sewer project Smith Excavating will be making connections to the water and sewer mains for new services to Sunset Marina. Work schedule: Monday thru Wednesday 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., Expect short delays with flagger controlled traffic days. Steel plates on the roadway at night.

(SR 150) Chelan to Manson Paving – Central Washington Asphalt crews are making sidewalk and utility adjustments. Work should be complete by the end of June. NIGHTS – Monday thru Thursday, 7 p.m. to 6 a.m., expect up to 20 minute delays with flaggers & pilot car traffic control.

SR 150/ No-See-Um Round About Tuesday through Friday, 6 a.m. to 6 p.m.: SR 150: Expect up to 20 minute delays with flagger controlled traffic for sewer line work in westbound lane and eastbound shoulder widening.

(SR 20) Winthrop Paving –

Central Washington Asphalt crews are repaving the roadway and installing new sidewalk ramps. Work should be complete by late June. : Monday through Thursday 6 a.m. to 6 p.m., expect 10 to 20 minute delays with flaggers.

(SR 281) Pavement Rehabilitation George to Quincy. Monday through Thursday 5:30 a.m. to 6 p.m., expect 10-20 minute delays with flaggers and a pilot car to complete repairs and asphalt patching