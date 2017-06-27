No Fireworks On National Forest

With Independence Day about a week away, fire officials are reminding forest visitors that fireworks are illegal in the Okanogan-Wenatchee national Forest.

Robin DeMario, Public Information Officer for the Okanogan-Wenatchee Forest says fireworks are banned year round on the forest…

Monetary Penalties for fireworks possession on the national Forest will be enforced and violators are subject to a citation and fine of up to $5,000 and up to six months in jail.

Anyone who starts a wildfire can be held liable for suppression costs that can often run into the hundreds of thousands of dollars.

DeMario says there is currently no campfire restrictions in place on the Okangoan-Wenatchee Forest, but, that will likely happen this summer…

