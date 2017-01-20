Newly Launched Veterans Service Outreach Program Hits Chelan Monthly

Chelan County recently launched a Veterans Service Outreach Program that brings a coordinator to communities, including Chelan, throughout the county on a monthly basis.

For Chelan, that takes place every 2nd Thursday at the Apple Cup Cafe from 9AM- 11AM.

Bob Goedde, who serves on the Veteran’s Assistance Fund Committee, told KOZI the idea was launched and modeled after a similar program in Okanogan County…

Billy Thames, who serves as the new Chelan County Veterans Service Coordinator, says he is available on a daily basis at his office in Wenatchee, but also travels monthly to area communities- focusing on VA Compensation Claims and the Veteran’s Assistance Fund…

The Wenatchee office for Chelan County Veteran’s Service is at 512 South Chelan Avenue- they can also be reached by phone at 509-664-6801.

And, of course all of the Chelan Valley Veterans are invited to attend the monthly outreach on the 2nd Thursday of each month at the Apple Cup Cafe, in Chelan from 9AM-11AM. The next function will be on Thursday, February 9th