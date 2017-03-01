Newest Chelan Council Member, Servando Robledo To Be Sworn in Jan 10

At their last council meeting of 2016– Chelan City Council appointed Servando Robledo to fill a seat left vacant by Mike Steele, who was elected by voters as the 12th District Representative and will be in Olympia taking part in the next Legislative Session- beginning January 9th.

Six applicants applied and interviewed for the vacant seat- and Servando was chosen to fill that spot. He will be sworn in at the next Chelan City Council meeting- on Tuesday, January 10th.

Servando stopped in the KOZI studios last week to tell us more about himself, and why he chose to be a part of the Chelan City Council…

010317 Meet Servando 1:21 “…thought I could help.”

Servando will be sworn in at the January 10th regular council meeting- but he will have the opportunity to get his feet wet at tonight’s special council meeting.

Tonight’s meeting is a work session for council to discuss interim water/sewer revisions and amendments to the city’s rate resolutions.

As always, we will have city officials in studio tomorrow morning shortly after 8AM to discuss city business.