New Wrinkles in Manson Hit-and-Run Case

Chelan County Sheriff Brian Burnett says the investigation of the hit-and-run death of Andrew Murphy of Seattle early the morning of June 17 has turned up some new information:

21-year-old Giovanni Reyes of Manson was arrested later that day on charges of hit and run resulting in death. Reyes had his first court appearance the next day; he was released after posting bond. Reyes faces a maximum penalty of $10,000 and five years in jail, but those charges could be amended.