New Study Looks At Level Of Pollution From Large Wildfires

We’ve been talking a lot about fire season, and highs this weekend are in the 90s.

Drought and warmer temperatures have been linked to an increase in the number and size of wildfires across western states. And those of us who’ve experienced one knows how smoke from large fires affects air quality.

A new study on wildfire smoke says Environmental Protection Agency work underestimates the level of pollution from large fires. Icicle Broadcasting’s Dan Langager, with our sister station, KOHO 101 has the story…