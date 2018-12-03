New State Wide School Tax Levy Has Taxpayers Talking

Like some of you, we were prepared for bad news- but, many were still shocked to see their property tax statement last week– in particular, school taxes went way up. In fact, now, there are two line items for state school taxes, where, in the past there was just one.

We were warned – it’s the so-called ‘McCleary fix’.

The legislature created a new State-Wide School Tax Levy in response to a Washington State Supreme Court ruling that Washington State was not adequately funding basic education.

In theory, the new State-Wide School Tax Levy will replace local school levies.

It’s very difficult to explain, so we asked Chelan County Assessor, Deanna Walter to explain…

1

There is one good piece of news– a loophole for qualified seniors….

2

Fortunately, Chelan County Assessor, Deanna Walter has made it her mission to help explain your tax assessment. She will host a series of community meetings next month to answer questions taxpayers may have.

Locally she will be at the Manson Grange Hall on Tuesday, April 24th at 7pm- all are invited. Bring your tax bill with you, they will help you understand it.

The following night, Wednesday, April 25- Deanna and her assessor staff will be at Chelan City Hall starting at 7pm to help explain your property tax bill.