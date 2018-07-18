[7/18/18] New Pateros Superintendent Hopes to Maintain Grad Rates

New Pateros School Superintendent Greg Goodnight says he hopes to maintain the stellar graduation rate of Pateros seniors.  It’s something Goodnight is used to, bringing a similar success story with him from the Selkirk School District, where he was principal of the middle and high school:

Goodnight says the stellar graduation numbers are a result of an engaged faculty and parent base. Prior to Selkirk, Goodnight had been a teacher and superintendent of the Kettle Falls School District.  He joined the Pateros district earlier in July.