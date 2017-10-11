New Manson Community Truancy Board Is Now A Thing

Webster’s definition of truancy is: an act or instance of playing truant- which is: one who stays out of school without permission.

Washington law requires children from age 8 to 17 to attend a public school, private school, or to receive home-based instruction. Children who are 6- or 7-years-old are not required to be enrolled in school. However, if parents enroll their 6- or 7-year-old, the student must attend full-time.

State lawmakers passed a bill in 2016 that requires school districts with more than 200 students to create community truancy boards- a program that Manson School District is preparing a launch.

According to the Washington’s Office of Superintendent of Public Instruction’s website, a student who misses 10% or more of their school days, which amounts to 18 or more days in a school year—or just two days a month—for any reason is considered chronically absent. Chronically absent students are more likely to fall behind in reading and math and less likely to graduate from high school.