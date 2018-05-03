New hired Girls Soccer Coach for Chelan High School

The girls soccer season will start Fall of 2018. Marina Williams, the new Head Girls Soccer Coach for Chelan High School. Marina comes to Chelan new this year as the New PE/Weight room teacher for Chelan MS/HS and had been the Asst. Coach for the Chelan Girls soccer program this past season. Marina will oversee camps, open gyms, summer expectations, etc. Working in the MS/HS building allows her to build great relationships with all students and future soccer players. Marina is Bi-lingual, and she is not only a teacher and a coach, but she is also involved as a coach in Chelan High’s WASHET program. Some of her soccer experience was Head Coach for Boy’s U-11 soccer, Individual training for club players- Ellensburg (2 years), Cle-Elum High School- Head Coach (1 year) (took team to post –season and best overall record in last 10 yrs), Chelan High School- assistant coach (1 year), Marina was a four-year letterman and All-State player for Cascade High School, Marina played club soccer for 8 years in Seattle (Metropolitan FC, Emerald City FC, & Seattle United). Marina has high expectations, high-energy, and passion for working with students. We are lucky to have her here in Chelan.