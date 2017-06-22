New Football Coach For Manson Jumps In With Both Feet

The Manson Trojan Football program is under new management this year, with the hiring of Joey Johanson as the new Head Football Coach.

Joey says the path to Manson had a few twists and turns…

062117 Manson Football Coach 1 :49 “…my number one passion.”

If the name Johanson sounds familiar- it’s because Joey graduated from Pateros High School, and his older brother, Jake Johanson, is the head football coach at Brewster High School.

The move to Manson will put the brothers in the same football league next fall- a rivalry that Joey says has already been fun…

062117 Manson Football Coach 2 :27 “…the team we root for.”

All kidding aside, Joey says with spring practices already under his belt, he is feeling pretty good about the upcoming Manson Trojan Football Season…

062117 Manson Football Coach 3 :49 “…I’m just really excited.”

The Trojans will host a little kid camp on Monday, June 26- starting at 9AM- you can register that morning- the cost is $20.

The first day of fall practice will be August 16th and the first game for the Trojans under the direction of their new football coach, Joey Johanson is scheduled for Friday September 1st.

Joey replaces Scott Ward, who served as Manson Head Football coach for six seasons before resigning in March. In 2011, Scott led the team to a League Championship, and in each of the past two seasons, the team qualified for district playoffs- leaving some big shoes for Joey Johanson to fill.